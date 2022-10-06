Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 2,395,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,296,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

