Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $10.85 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 1.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $208,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $271,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

