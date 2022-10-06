Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 906 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 158,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

