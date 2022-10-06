Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.57

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and traded as low as $47.15. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 717 shares traded.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.