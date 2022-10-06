TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. TTEC comprises about 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.97% of TTEC worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

