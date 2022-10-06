Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Up 3.8%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

