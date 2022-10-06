Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of TRQ opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

