Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRQ opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.