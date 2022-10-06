U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lifted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 142,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.