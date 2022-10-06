UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.90

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and traded as low as $35.88. UCB shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 160,257 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

UCB Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

