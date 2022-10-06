Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.16. 52,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

