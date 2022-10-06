Unique Venture Clubs (UNQ) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Unique Venture Clubs (UNQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Unique Venture Clubs token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Unique Venture Clubs has a total market capitalization of $155,499.64 and $79,853.00 worth of Unique Venture Clubs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unique Venture Clubs has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unique Venture Clubs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

About Unique Venture Clubs

Unique Venture Clubs’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2021. Unique Venture Clubs’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,201,065 tokens. Unique Venture Clubs’ official Twitter account is @uniquevcs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unique Venture Clubs’ official website is unique.vc. The official message board for Unique Venture Clubs is uniquevcs.medium.com.

Unique Venture Clubs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique Venture Clubs (UNQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Unique Venture Clubs has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unique Venture Clubs is 0.00699146 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $79,767.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unique.vc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unique Venture Clubs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unique Venture Clubs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unique Venture Clubs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unique Venture Clubs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unique Venture Clubs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.