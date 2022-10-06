United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $403,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $167.16. 19,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

