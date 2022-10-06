Upfront Ventures Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000. Lightspeed Commerce comprises about 20.5% of Upfront Ventures Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Upfront Ventures Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lightspeed Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,276.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $4,274,000. Thayer Street Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 20.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 53,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $102.34.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

