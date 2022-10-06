Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $1,858,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.