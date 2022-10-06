Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.38. 70,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

