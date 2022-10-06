Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.20. 42,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

