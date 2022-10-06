Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $135.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

