Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Cut by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 154,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,942. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

