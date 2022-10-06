Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 182,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

