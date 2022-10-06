Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

