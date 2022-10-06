Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

