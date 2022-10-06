Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. 529,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

