Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 92,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

