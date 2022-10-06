Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,865. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $307.15 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

