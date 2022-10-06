Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.45. 39,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

