Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $181.43. 10,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

