Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

