Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $346.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average of $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

