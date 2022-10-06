Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

