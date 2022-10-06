Vault Hill City (VHC) 1-Day Volume Tops $220,964.00

Vault Hill City (VHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Vault Hill City has a market cap of $316,097.87 and approximately $220,964.00 worth of Vault Hill City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vault Hill City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vault Hill City has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vault Hill City

Vault Hill City’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Vault Hill City’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,418,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Vault Hill City is https://reddit.com/r/Vaulthill_io. Vault Hill City’s official Twitter account is @vault_hill and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vault Hill City’s official message board is blog.vaulthill.io/?gi=33bebfb30924. Vault Hill City’s official website is www.vaulthill.io.

Vault Hill City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vault Hill City (VHC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Vault Hill City has a current supply of 340,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vault Hill City is 0.00769722 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $215,412.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulthill.io/.”

