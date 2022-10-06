veDAO Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (WEVE)

veDAO (WEVE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One veDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, veDAO has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. veDAO has a total market cap of $492,136.00 and $105,215.00 worth of veDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

veDAO Profile

veDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. veDAO’s total supply is 8,260,189 tokens. veDAO’s official Twitter account is @_vedao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for veDAO is www.vedao.io.

Buying and Selling veDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “veDAO (WEVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. veDAO has a current supply of 8,260,189 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of veDAO is 0.00114416 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $119,849.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vedao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as veDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire veDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy veDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

