Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,670,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.68. 11,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

