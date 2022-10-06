Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by UBS Group

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.65 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.05. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Venator Materials by 127.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

