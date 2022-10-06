Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

VRNT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

