Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Trimmed by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

