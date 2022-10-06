Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.
VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Activity at Vertex Energy
In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
See Also
