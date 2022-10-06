Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after acquiring an additional 234,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Vertiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,371,000 after acquiring an additional 862,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

