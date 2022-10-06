Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 22,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

