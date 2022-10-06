Viblos Price Tops $0.0002 (VIBLO)

Viblos (VIBLO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Viblos has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Viblos token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Viblos has a total market capitalization of $77,360.24 and approximately $9,839.00 worth of Viblos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About Viblos

Viblos launched on November 10th, 2021. Viblos’ total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,994,933 tokens. Viblos’ official Twitter account is @viblos_platform. Viblos’ official website is www.viblos.org.

Buying and Selling Viblos

According to CryptoCompare, “Viblos (VIBLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Viblos has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Viblos is 0.00017603 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,181.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.viblos.org.”

