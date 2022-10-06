Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,231,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 186,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 5,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

