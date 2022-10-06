Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

