Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49. 31,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 44,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

