Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49. 31,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 44,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
