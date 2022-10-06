VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.56. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,226,698 shares in the company, valued at $112,603,780.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,730 shares of company stock worth $11,435,466 over the last ninety days. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

