Volt Inu (VOLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $375,806.00

Volt Inu (VOLT) traded up 232.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Volt Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Volt Inu has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $375,806.00 worth of Volt Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Volt Inu has traded down 90.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu launched on December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Volt Inu’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Volt Inu’s official website is voltinu.in.

Volt Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Volt Inu is 0 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Volt Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Volt Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

