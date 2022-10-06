VoltSwap (VOLT) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, VoltSwap has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VoltSwap has a total market capitalization of $730,899.15 and approximately $14,165.00 worth of VoltSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoltSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VoltSwap

VoltSwap (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2021. VoltSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,087,895 tokens. VoltSwap’s official website is voltswap.finance. VoltSwap’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoltSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “VoltSwap (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Meter platform. VoltSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VoltSwap is 0.02209726 USD and is down -19.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,207.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltswap.finance/.”

