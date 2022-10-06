Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.