Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €9.20 to €8.70. The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

