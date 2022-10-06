Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

