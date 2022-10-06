Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Watsco worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.58. 3,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

