WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,965 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

